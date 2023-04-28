At the April 24 Board of Education meeting, Derby High School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Those recognized included Audrey Allen, Anita Curtis, Chadd Dunn, Matt Garvey, Hayley Hutchinson, Kenneth Linn, Matt Trainer and Sherry Leach (10 years); Dawn Bankston, Jerri Gean, Jennifer Milburn, Mary Morgan, Katherine Murphy, Master Sgt. William Pacholski, Michael Packard, Shane Seeley, Monica Swift and Jeffery Yearout (15 years); Lori Curtis and Cheryl David (20 years); Tracy Schmitz and Robert Ash (25 years); and Brad Pendrak (40 years). Additionally, Robert Ash, Edward Belsan and Tonia Stoehr received the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
DHS staff honored for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
