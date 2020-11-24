The Derby High School Speech and Debate team recently earned significant recognition from the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) with entrance into the 200 Club
Students earn points and degrees in the NSDA honor society based on competitive and service-related activities, ranging from the Degree of Merit with 25 or more points to the Degree of Premier Distinction with 1,500 or more points. These degrees contribute to a school’s strength points.
The Derby High School chapter achieved 200 or more strength points last year, earning the group membership into NSDA’s prestigious 200 Club. This milestone is remarkable because it demonstrates outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills - including communication, research, listening, writing and organization.