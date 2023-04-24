Kaylee Farmer and Liz Moore, both seniors at Derby High School, were recently nominated for the 2023 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year competition in the Lower Plains Region.
As one of 15 teams competing, Farmer and Moore worked together to raise funds for the LLS. They had seven weeks to form their education awareness campaign, focusing on one of the LLS “mission pillars,” and solicit donations in support of this year’s campaign.
During an awards ceremony in March, candidates and award winners were recognized and all teams in the Wichita area (made up of junior and senior high school students) were highlighted for their joint work helping raise a record-breaking $239,000 over the seven-week campaign. Farmer and Moore raised $4,000 to contribute to that total.
Overall, the Student Visionaries of the Year program has helped LLS invest more than $1.6 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising cancer research.
“America’s youngest generation truly sees the vision of a cancer-free future and they are leading the charge to create it with LLS,” said Michelle Weigel, LLS Lower Plains Region executive director.