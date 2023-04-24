LLS Fundraiser

Liz Moore (left) and Kaylee Farmer were nominated in the 2023 LLS Student Visionaries of the Year program, a philanthropic competition to raise funds and awareness for blood cancer. They were honored with other candidates at an awards ceremony in March.

 COURTESY

Kaylee Farmer and Liz Moore, both seniors at Derby High School, were recently nominated for the 2023 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year competition in the Lower Plains Region.

As one of 15 teams competing, Farmer and Moore worked together to raise funds for the LLS. They had seven weeks to form their education awareness campaign, focusing on one of the LLS “mission pillars,” and solicit donations in support of this year’s campaign.

