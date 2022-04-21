Derby High School senior Christian Crawford received a full-ride Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship (valued at $180,000) in a surprise presentation this morning.
Scholarship requirements include an ACT score of 22 or SAT score of 1000, and score of 200 on the United States Marine Corp (USMC) Physical Fitness Test. Recipients must be U.S. citizens between 17 and 23 and not currently enrolled in a two or four-year college or university.
NROTC students receive not only their degree of choice, but the highest caliber of leadership and physical fitness training. Upon receiving his degree, Crawford will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USMC.
Crawford plans to attend the University of Kansas to study Business and Pre-Law, while also participating in track and the ROTC program. Upon entering the military after college, he hopes to work in the JAG program.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to further my education and contribute to serving my country," Crawford said. "I am very grateful for this opportunity and hope to see what the future holds."