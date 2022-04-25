Cadet Colonel Jennifer Chhim is a senior and CORPS Commander in the Derby High School Air Force JROTC Program. She recently received a nomination from Congressman Ron Estes to the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy. She received and accepted the appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy provides its student room, board and tuition valued at approximately $300,000 over four years. Col. Michael Dillard, leader of the DHS AFJROTC Program, noted Chhim works hard, her leadership skills are exceptional and “excellence is her only standard.”