Grady Biomed capstone

Madi Grady shared her research on SIDS ahead of the ‘Stride for SIDS’ event at High Park on March 25.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby High School senior Madi Grady organized her Biomedical Science program capstone project ‘Stride for SIDS’ on March 25. The event was a one-mile walk at High Park to help raise funds and awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For her Biomedical Innovation course, Grady was tasked with the capstone project to conduct research and carry out a project on a subject she felt strongly about. After talking to family members, she chose to research Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Safe Sleep practices.

