Derby High School senior Madi Grady organized her Biomedical Science program capstone project ‘Stride for SIDS’ on March 25. The event was a one-mile walk at High Park to help raise funds and awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
For her Biomedical Innovation course, Grady was tasked with the capstone project to conduct research and carry out a project on a subject she felt strongly about. After talking to family members, she chose to research Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Safe Sleep practices.
“I was intrigued by it because there is a lack of knowledge in the community and in research because there is no known cause for SIDS,” Grady said. “Seeing the effect took a toll on them, and I wanted to figure out if we can find a cause and give answers to those families.”
Throughout the year, Grady dove into research on the causes of SIDS, cases of sudden infant deaths and ways to organize an event to help educate a larger community about the cause. In her research, Grady learned that SIDS is the leading cause of post-neonatal death in the United States, and 2,300 infants die from SIDS each year and the cause is unknown.
Grady shared the various theories surrounding SIDS and how it could be prevented by using safe sleep practices for infants. Through the process, Grady came into contact with Stephanie and Garth Smith, who suddenly lost their daughter, Elliot, because of SIDS. The Smith family was the ambassador family for the event, and all proceeds from donations will be given in Elliot’s memory.
It has been an emotional journey for Grady. Because of the challenging stories, she has learned more about SIDS and the fact that the cause is unknown.
“It has been challenging; it is heartbreaking reading stories and talking with families that have gone through it,” Grady said. “It is challenging because we know some things can cause it, but we don’t fully know why.”
Grady worked to organize the one-mile walk to help raise donations for the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS (KIDS) Network, which helps serve individuals who have been affected by SIDS, helps provide resources to educate about SIDS and supports research.
“It was a great afternoon for the event,” Grady said. “There was lots of support, and the message of the event was well received.”
At the start of the project, Grady was seeking to raise $500 for the KIDS network and, prior to the event, raised over $900 for the KIDS Network. The total will also be matched through a program with Textron Aviation. Derby softball will also have a SIDS awareness night late this season in conjunction with the event.
Grady is still taking donations, which can be made through Venmo to @MadiGrady00 with the description #StideforSIDS.