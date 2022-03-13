DHS senior named 2022 Merit Finalist

Pierre Mason, a senior at Derby High School, was recently named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Through scoring in the top one-half of one percent in the state on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude test, Mason was initially named a semifinalist.
In order to become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
National Merit Scholarship winners for 2022 will be announced beginning in April through July.