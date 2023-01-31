Pictured at the ceremony recognizing the 2023 Gore Memorial Scholarship recipients are Gore Scholars (left to right) Lesly Hernandez of Maize, Jayden Island of Derby, Maley Hansen of Wichita North and WSU President Rick Muma.
During a ceremony on the Wichita State University campus on Jan. 27, Derby High School senior Jayden Island was one of three area students honored as a recipient of the 2023 Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship – one of the most prestigious in Kansas.
Established in 1952 by Gore’s children, the scholarship is awarded annually to incoming freshmen on the basis of leadership potential. Along with Island, Maize High’s Lesly Hernandez and Wichita North’s Maley Hansen were the other recipients. As Gore Scholars, they will each receive a $64,000 total scholarship ($16,000 annually) to attend WSU starting in August 2023.
WSU Foundation President/CEO Elizabeth King remarked during the ceremony that this is the first time in several years that all three Gore Scholars have come from the Wichita area. The last time it happened, in fact, another Derby High student – Sarah Buie, who was acknowledged at this year’s ceremony – was among the honorees. Island is also the first Gore Scholar from DHS since Buie.
Highlighting the leadership at the center of the award, WSU President Rick Muma spoke at the ceremony and addressed the potential of this year’s recipient.
“The future of our university is bright because we’re so fortunate to have students like Jayden, Lesly and Mayley, who will be here working with us to create themselves, develop their passions and keep our campus community moving forward,” Muma said.
For consideration of the scholarship, Island and the other recipients competed in the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational In November 2022 with nearly 500 other students. To be invited to compete in the invitational, students had to have a 27 or higher ACT score, a 3.5 or higher GPA, or rank in the top 10% of their class. A total of 14 finalists had individual interviews in January before the trio of winners were selected.
Going through all that, Island admitted there were some nerves given all her aspirations and the financial implications, but she is grateful to be on the other side of that process now.
“I’ve just been feeling really nervous, but now it feels good to finally settle down and know how it’s played out and start to say my thank yous,” Island said.
As far as leadership, Island is heavily involved at Derby High School as president of the National Honor Society, chapter president of debate/forensics, chapter president of Future Health Professionals (HOSA), as well as being a member of other school groups and teams.
Members of DHS staff also spoke to the leadership qualities they have seen from Island in the classroom.
“Jayden works well with others and encourages others to reach their potential as well. They are fun to have in class as they engage and ask questions. Their curiosity leads to great conversations, discoveries and new ideas,” said Dylan Brown, Derby High School Biomedical Pathways teacher.
“I can see her [Island] being the person TV stations call on to explain complex scientific principles in manageable bites,” said fellow Biomedical Pathways teacher Kathleen O’Brien. “She is a great communicator and I am so grateful to have known her for the last four years in and out of the classroom. Whatever she decides to do she will be brilliant at it. The DHS biomedical sciences program is very proud to call her a student.”
During the ceremony, Island shared thanks and directed some of that to the selection committee “for allowing me to have a voice at Wichita State.” At WSU, Island plans to major in biological sciences and is excited about the opportunities the future holds.
With the Gore Scholarship, Island intends to make the most of that towards goals of a masters and doctorate in public health. Island also said the scholarship allows her to focus on other leadership opportunities in her community and will continue to propel her forward.
“I do look forward to being part of the biological sciences department here at WSU,” Island said, “and leading research to help my community with maternal health disparities and lots of other things that affect the African American community today.”