Island Scholarship

Jayden Island speaks at a recent ceremony for the 2023 Gore Scholars. Island was one of three high school seniors to earn the honor.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

During a ceremony on the Wichita State University campus on Jan. 27, Derby High School senior Jayden Island was one of three area students honored as a recipient of the 2023 Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship – one of the most prestigious in Kansas.

Established in 1952 by Gore’s children, the scholarship is awarded annually to incoming freshmen on the basis of leadership potential. Along with Island, Maize High’s Lesly Hernandez and Wichita North’s Maley Hansen were the other recipients. As Gore Scholars, they will each receive a $64,000 total scholarship ($16,000 annually) to attend WSU starting in August 2023.

2023 Gore Scholars

Pictured at the ceremony recognizing the 2023 Gore Memorial Scholarship recipients are Gore Scholars (left to right) Lesly Hernandez of Maize, Jayden Island of Derby, Maley Hansen of Wichita North and WSU President Rick Muma.
