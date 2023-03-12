Rylee Frager, a current senior at Derby High School, was recently awarded the Moundbuilder Spirit Scholarship by Southwestern College. The scholarship is a full-tuition, renewable four-year scholarship (valued at approximately $150,000) awarded to only two incoming freshmen each year.
Given to student leaders who are well-rounded, considerate, hardworking and community-minded, Moundbuilder Spirit scholars exemplify the “Builder Spirit” – they are actively engaged and involved in and out of the classroom and exhibit a clear dedication to the community and a relentless work ethic. In addition to a number of school activities (like earning All-League honors for the softball team in 2022), Frager is also an AmeriCorps student-intern at Stone Creek Elementary.