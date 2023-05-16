As Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin often notes during commencement ceremonies, the path to graduation is never quite alike for graduating Panther seniors – much like snowflakes.
Jessica Kilpatric’s path to the stage during graduation on May 14 certainly qualifies as atypical, as she has battled stage IV cancer throughout her high school career.
Kilpatric was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 9 months old, which was removed and, after four rounds of chemotherapy, she was in remission – until the “unheard of” happened. At 15, during her freshman year (at Campus High School) the cancer returned and she has worked through treatment ever since throughout her high school career.
While homeschooled during her sophomore year, Kilpatric transferred to Derby High School for her junior and senior year. While she has continued her cancer battle during her time at DHS, getting the chance to walk at commencement was a significant moment not lost on her.
“It was very difficult. I’m a little behind, but they still let me walk,” Kilpatric said.“It’s a milestone, and I honestly didn’t think I would get this far. It’s exciting.”
Once rediagnosed during her freshman year, Kilpatric’s mother, Debra Koscenski, noted the cancer returned head to toe.
“They didn’t think she was going to survive that,” Koscenski said.
Upon the cancer’s return, Kilpatric went through six more rounds of chemotherapy – proving ineffective – before shifting to a “hail mary” immunotherapy treatment, spread out in 27 rounds over a year and a half at Wichita’s Wesley Medical Center.
Following that lengthy treatment plan, Kilpatric was once again pronounced in remission before a relapse in her senior year. That led her to join a clinical trial at a facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
During her treatments, Kilpatric has been hospitalized for weeks at a time, which has impacted somewhat the normalcy of her senior year.
“[I was] just not really knowing what it’s supposed to feel like,” Kilpatric said. “I was just trying to enjoy it as much as I could.”
Still, even with treatment leading to intermittent attendance and a lot of online schooling, Kilpatric has remained involved in student council – helping decorate for homecoming and other efforts around the school – and was also on yearbook her senior year.
Yearbook was particularly exciting for Kilpatric, noting she got to shoot football this fall and “almost got ran over.” It was exciting partly because Kilpatric also started her own photography business while in high school.
Koscenski said that she and her daughter began taking pictures in the hospital of her treatment journey. When Kilpatric went into remission for the second time, she started taking pictures of happy things – and the business spun off from there.
“It developed into friends calling and saying, ‘Jessica, can you do my pictures?’ Within a couple of months, she had business,” Koscenski said.
Kilpatric noted that she has always loved taking pictures. She even got to help out some of her fellow classmates taking their senior pictures, celebrating that experience with them – an experience she said was “more stressful than you would think … but it’s still fun.”
While Kilpatric went into her senior year not expecting any more treatments, she said DHS staff members have been great to work with in helping her reach that milestone of graduation.
After high school, Kilpatric said she is going to take things one day at a time and intends to expand her photography business – hoping to be able to cover more sports.
Given her unique path to graduation, she encourages other who may be facing challenges to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented.
“Keep pushing forward,” Kilpatric said, “and try your best at whatever you find for inspiration.”