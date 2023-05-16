Jessica Kilpatric Bell

While her treatment schedule interrupted some of the normal high school experiences, DHS senior Jessica Kilpatric was able to take part in the annual tradition of ringing the bell.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

As Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin often notes during commencement ceremonies, the path to graduation is never quite alike for graduating Panther seniors – much like snowflakes. 

Jessica Kilpatric’s path to the stage during graduation on May 14 certainly qualifies as atypical, as she has battled stage IV cancer throughout her high school career.

Jessica Kilpatric Graudation

Following a difficult journey battling stage IV cancer during almost her entire time in high school, Kilpatric was able to walk the stage at the DHS commencement ceremony on May 14.
