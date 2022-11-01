Tim Hamblin, Derby High School principal, was recently recognized with the 2022-2023 Outstanding Administrator award handed out by the South Central Kansas Music Educators Association.
According to the SCKMEA, the award recognizes those administrators who have demonstrated continuing leadership in developing, improving and supporting music education within a wider commitment to arts education (i.e., music, theater, visual arts and dance). It is an attempt to encourage and recognize the on-going administrative support of arts education in local school districts of Kansas.