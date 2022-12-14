A small group from the Derby High School band program played at the Derby Rotary Club’s most recent meeting. Pictured playing (left to right) are Emily Reed, Kyle DeVault, Kela Schnelle, Lauren Snead, Shardae Sanders and Evan Cotterill, along with band director Adam DeVault. The Derby High School marching band is currently fundraising to facilitate a trip for a competition at Disney World in March 2023 – at a cost of $1,700 per student. Ensembles remain available to play at private events or businesses this holiday season. To schedule a performance or for more information on how to help with the fundraiser, contact Krista Cotterill at kcotterill@usd260.com.
DHS musicians perform, work toward their Christmas wish
- Informer Staff news@derbyinformer.com
