A small group from the Derby High School band program played at the Derby Rotary Club’s most recent meeting. The Derby High School marching band is currently fundraising to facilitate a trip for a competition at Disney World in March 2023 – at a cost of $1,700 per student. Ensembles remain available to play at private events or businesses this holiday season. To schedule a performance or for more information on how to help with the fundraiser, contact Krista Cotterill at kcotterill@usd260.com.
DHS musicians perform, work toward their Christmas wish
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
