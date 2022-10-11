Competing at the first-ever Air Capital Marching Invitational in nearby Goddard, the Derby High School marching band put together a stellar showing in its first competition of the season on Oct. 2.
Among the schools competing, Derby claimed the first place overall award at the marching festival and also received awards for outstanding overall percussion and outstanding overall color guard.
The DHS group will continue competition through October with its 2022 show, “What Lies Beneath,” and will continue to perform at home football games through the remainder of the season for those interested in seeing the award-winning group live.