The last remaining funds from the $114 million bond issue passed by voters in 2018 was a topic of discussion at the May 8 Derby Board of Education (BOE) meeting.
Burke Jones, director of operations, presented on two final bond projects totaling close to $321,000 – new lighting in classrooms at Derby High school and the Cooper Infiltration Basin (CIB) project at Cooper Elementary. A third project, construction of an administration addition at Derby High School, is already underway and expected to be complete next fall in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
The lighting project at Derby High School would replace the existing fluorescent lights with LED lights. Jones estimated the cost per classroom to upgrade the lights to be between $9,000- $10,000.
Board member Tina Prunier asked if the $184,000 proposed by Jones for the DHS classroom lighting was enough to fix all the classrooms at the high school. Jones said it was not enough, but it would be a good start. The remainder of the light replacements could be budgeted into the capital outlay fund over a number of years.
Jones is working out the final details with a contractor on the lighting project and will bring it to the board at a future meeting for approval.
The CIB project would address flooding of the soccer field and a portion of the playground during substantial rain events at Cooper Elementary. The cost of the project is estimated at $137,924 with work to be done by McCown/Gordon Construction from plans drafted by Baughman Company.
A new six-foot deep detention basin to the west of the soccer field would hold rains from a five-year rain event (2.17” per hour). The basin would be surrounded by a 5-foot chain link fence.
Board members questioned why the project was not included in previous upgrades done at Cooper Elementary. Jones said it was not determined if funds would be available for the project until now, and performing the work earlier would not have lowered the cost of the project.
Others questioned if a soccer ball would go over the fence into the basin, who would retrieve it. Jones said adults at the school could access the gate in the fence to retrieve the ball. Concerns about whether having standing water would allow mosquitoes to flourish were addressed by Jones who said there are no current plans to deal with the issue, but if it should occur the district would address it.
The BOE will take action on the proposal at a later meeting. If approved, the project would be completed this summer.