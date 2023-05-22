Cooper Flooding

Flooding on the soccer field and playground at Cooper Elementary in 2022 can be seen in this Google Earth image. The Derby BOE heard a proposal for a drainage basin to be built to address the issue at its May 8 meeting.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The last remaining funds from the $114 million bond issue passed by voters in 2018 was a topic of discussion at the May 8 Derby Board of Education (BOE) meeting.

Burke Jones, director of operations, presented on two final bond projects totaling close to $321,000 – new lighting in classrooms at Derby High school and the Cooper Infiltration Basin (CIB) project at Cooper Elementary.  A third project, construction of an administration addition at Derby High School, is already underway and expected to be complete next fall in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

0
0
0
0
0