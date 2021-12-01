At the Nov. 22 Board of Education meeting, Principal Tim Hamblin recognized the Derby High School AFJROTC for the work they do at Derby Public Schools and in the community. The group contributes hundreds of volunteer and community service hours each year and is a wonderful example to other students, staff, families and community members. Recently, the DHS AFJROTC program received an Exceeds Standards rating with no discrepancies from the Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC regional director. This is the highest rating possible and a true testament to their exceptional leadership and service.