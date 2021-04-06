DCF Grant_color.jpg
COURTESY/DCF

The Derby Community Foundation showed its support for young journalists with a $1,000 grant to Derby High School for printing of the Panther’s Tale student newspaper. Pictured at the check presentation are (left to right) EllieAna Hale, Panther’s Tale senior editor; Keith Humphrey, DCF board chair; and Joanna Chadwick, DHS Journalism teacher and Panther’s Tale advisor. You can find the Panther’s Tale online at pantherstale.com.

