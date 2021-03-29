At the Derby Board of Education’s March 22 meeting, Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin shared an update on the district’s plans for senior graduation this year.
The ceremony will be held in-person at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at Koch Arena. This year marks the 110th anniversary of Derby High’s first graduating class.
Last year’s ceremony was delayed and ultimately held at Panther Stadium due to the pandemic.
“It is my hope that we can have a graduation ceremony similar to what we have had in the past,” Hamblin said.
All that attend the ceremony will have to pass through metal detectors when entering. Diplomas will be mailed, as the district has done over the past few years, because some students still have to finish dual-credit courses after graduation.
The district will livestream the ceremony.