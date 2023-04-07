The Derby High School HOSA (Future Health Professionals) students recently took part in state competition, with a number qualifying for the International Leadership Conference. The conference will be held in Dallas this coming June.
Qualifying DHS students included Alayna Bohaty and Max (Clarissa) Chisham, third place in Community Awareness; Addison Leggett, first place, and Jayden (Naomi) Island, third place, in Epidemiology; Hayleigh Duensing, second place in Extemporaneous Writing; and the first place HOSA Bowl (like Scholars Bowl) team of Jesse Whiteside, Hayleigh Duensing, Cael Dell and Maggie Butler.