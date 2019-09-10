The Derby Community Foundation awarded a grant for $1500 to Derby High School to support the Reality 101 post-secondary education visits. Funds will be used to pay for bus transportation for visits to WSU Tech, Butler Community College and Wichita State University. These visits help students explore options for post-secondary education. Pictured left to right are Heather Bohaty, USD 260 Superintendent/DCF Board member; Carrie Sharpe, Reality 101 Teacher; Megan MacKay, Reality 101 Teacher; Lindsay King, USD 260 Career Technical Education Coordinator; Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair; and Tim Hamblin, DHS Principal.
The Derby Community Foundation also awarded Derby High School a Community Enrichment grant in the amount of $1000. The funds will go to support the Sign Language Splash, a state-wide event at Derby’s High Park and hosted by Derby High School's American Sign Language teachers and students. Pictured left to right are Heather Bohaty, USD 260 Superintendent/DCF Board member; Molly Pourhussin, Teacher of the Deaf; Katie Murphy, ASL Teacher; Ken Mulanax, DCF Board Chair; and Tim Hamblin, DHS Principal.