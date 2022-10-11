The National Academy of Television Arts & Science Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter recently handed out its student production Emmy awards, with Derby’s Brett Jones among this year’s honorees.
Jones earned an Emmy in the college non-fiction short form category for his film, “Something to Fear,” which tells the story of fellow Derby High grad Kennedy Brown. Jones is currently a student at the University of Arizona – School of Theatre, Film & Television. His film was also recently screened at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita.