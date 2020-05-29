Heather Mills, a 2020 Derby High School graduate, recently won a $2,000 financial literacy scholarship for her entry in an essay writing contest.
In her essay – titled “Early Lessons for Future Success” – Mills talked about experiences that shaped her understanding of financial literacy: saving chore money when she was a child, taking finance classes in high school, and working as a teller at Citizens Bank of Kansas.
Mills wrote in her essay that “[this] foundation of hard work and dedication to smart money management has set me up for success as I begin to explore the different avenues of higher education available to me and the potential financial pathways necessary to achieve my dreams.”
Mills was the third-place winner in the essay contest, which is sponsored by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner, the Kansas Insurance Department, and the Office of the Securities Commissioner. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have completed a financial literacy program that meets state standards, and they must be attending a Kansas technical school, college or university after high school graduation.
Mills will attend Kansas State University in the fall, and plans on majoring in marketing and gerontology.