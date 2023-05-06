Don't tell Mickey Shannon that Kansas is a boring, unscenic state.
The photographer has captured natural vistas from across the Sunflower State with his lens and produced a new coffee table book that he proudly calls "Kansas is Beautiful."
Shannon, who also works as a web designer at a local university, started on the book in 2015, but really turned on the steam about a year ago and got it finished last month.
Shannon, 43, has Derby roots as he grew up here and graduated from Derby High School in 1998. He's now a Goddard resident, but he's been all over the state to take photos.
The 144-page book contains numerous Kansas landmarks – some easily recognized, such as the Keeper of the Plains and the Flint Hills – and others not so well known, such as Teter Rock.
There are also images of waterfalls, wildflowers and backroad scenes that even lifelong residents may not be familiar with.
While the book features numerous two-page spreads, there are also smaller photos and write-ups on how Shannon took the shots.
Some of those include unique night sky views that combine a landmark in the foreground with a wide-open sky and a plethora of stars.
He uses a special device called an equatorial tracker with his sturdy tripod in order to keep the stars as pinpoint objects during long exposures.
Shannon is not particular about the camera he uses, saying "it's really not about the camera." However, he is meticulous about the lighting.
"You try and go out there when the light is as good as possible," he said.
That means sunrise and sunset times and not mid-afternoon, when the overhead sun creates harsh lighting.
"You get that really beautiful golden light," he said of dawn and dusk. "It makes a big difference."
The books sells for $64.99, which was necessary due to its production standards.
Nature has been a longtime passion
While the price might mean some sales loss, Shannon wanted to keep the book at the top level – including the best paper stock and reproduction – and make it a collectable.
"I haven't seen anything else like this for Kansas," he said.
Shannon has sold about 200 copies so far, which he termed as "not bad" for a month. Many of those sales were from out of state, but they're being balanced by additional in-state sales. Shannon predicts that he'll realize more sales during the gift-giving holiday period.
Being in the natural world has been a longtime love of his. It all started when he went to Colorado as a young boy with his family.
Now, being able to take his love of nature and put the images on paper brings him "great joy," he said.
It's also something he has thought about deeply.
“This book has been a vision I have always dreamed of doing,” Shannon said.
His wife, Valerie, also is a photographer and she specializes in portraits, especially of high school seniors.
"We definitely keep busy," he said.
He's also busy as an avid traveler and photographs nature scenes around the world.
While Shannon took some drawing classes growing up, he didn't take any in photography, which he started in 2007.
His efforts have been recognized as he has won honors for his work, including the Kansas Finest Award by Kansas Tourism.
Shannon also had his images featured in Visit Wichita and Kansas Magazine, along with many art festivals across the country, including Autumn and Art in Wichita.
A display of his Kansas work is now featured at Exploration Place in its WaterWay Hall. There is no admission charge to see those prints.
For additional information and a schedule of Shannon's appearances, visit mickeyshannon.com.