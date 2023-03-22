Just two years into her teaching career, Ashley (Gates) Forbes’ dedication to her students is already being singled out as top of the class.
The Derby alum’s efforts were recently highlighted, as Forbes received a “Thank You Teacher” award handed out jointly by two Lincoln, Neb., radio stations, the Lincoln Education Association and Foundation of Lincoln Public Schools.
Forbes’ currently works as a life-skills teacher at Irving Middle School after starting her career at Northridge Elementary in Newton, working with special education students in both capacities. The former Panther and Derby Hills Dragon earned her elementary education degree from Kansas State and is currently working on her master’s in special education.
Forbes always knew she wanted to take the special education route, given her personal connections. Her older brother, Andy, has autism, and seeing the support he got in the Derby Public Schools system helped inspire her teaching aspirations.
“Just growing up around him, I had a lot of opportunities to be involved with the special needs population. Ever since fourth grade, just because of my brother, I’ve known I’ve wanted to be a special education teacher,” Forbes said. “He had so many wonderful special education teachers in his life that made an impact on him, I just always thought what a great opportunity to be able to do that for students like my brother in the future.”
Her passion is easily visible in Forbes’ efforts in the classroom and was highlighted in her award recognition. In particular, she was nominated for her work with seventh-grade student Maggie Lunn, who Forbes encouraged to get involved with the sign language club and basketball team. She is also currently working to convince Lunn to try out for track in the spring.
While she works with families to help her students reach academic success, Forbes noted she is equally focused on “just making sure they’re included.”
“Sometimes I think it’s easy to think ‘oh, it’s just those kids’ or it’s the kids in the special needs room,” Forbes said. “Obviously, they do have a disability, but I just want them to be seen as more than that – more than just a student with down syndrome or more than just a student with autism.”
Relatively early in her career, Forbes noted her schools in Nebraska and Newton have given her an outlet to help students in unique ways.
At Northridge, Forbes pointed to the annual adaptive P.E. track meet as a highlight, along with trips to a local donut shop to allow students to work on both social skills and money management skills.
Likewise, she noted at Irving, she helps her middle school students run a snack cart once a week – taking orders and then delivering to teachers, allowing some vocational skills training.
“That’s something I definitely want to keep doing every year is giving them opportunities like that in addition to academic skills,” Forbes said.
Getting to see her students thrive and grow socially, like Lunn playing with her peers on the basketball team, has been “wonderful,” Fobes said.
As for the award, Forbes said it was humbling and rewarding at the same time. Honored by the recognition as she was, she was quick to point to the influence of her family and peers helping achieve that.
“It’s not just like a one-man show. It’s not just me. I’m super thankful for the support system that I have through my family and through my friends and through past teachers that I had and also through her [Lunn’s] family just giving me the support I need,” Forbes said. “Having the passion and just being someone who has been molded by lots of wonderful people in my life, I think that is what has helped me even have the opportunity to be nominated.”
Forbes is a strong advocate of following one’s passions. Given her own inspiration, she is grateful to continue to invest in her students and do what she loves.
While Forbes pointed out she didn’t get into teaching for the awards, the recognition does fuel her to keep working with her fellow teachers, families and more in the best interest of her students to help them succeed.
“Having a heart of thankfulness and a heart of joy for every student that comes through my classroom is something that I desire. You don’t just show up and teach them one day, it’s every single day,” Forbes said. “If we can accomplish one little tiny step of progress, that’s a win for me.”