Nebraska TOY 1

Former Derby Hills Dragon and DHS alum Ashley (Gates) Forbes was recently recognized with a teaching award in Nebraska for her work with special education students.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Just two years into her teaching career, Ashley (Gates) Forbes’ dedication to her students is already being singled out as top of the class. 

The Derby alum’s efforts were recently highlighted, as Forbes received a “Thank You Teacher” award handed out jointly by two Lincoln, Neb., radio stations, the Lincoln Education Association and Foundation of Lincoln Public Schools.

Nebraska TOY 2

Forbes (middle) is shown working with some of her Irving Middle School students on snack cart deliveries.
