Derby resident and Kansas State University student Kya Crocker has received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad in summer 2020.
Crocker, a junior in anthropology, will receive up to $5,000 to study in the Czech Republic where she will attend Charles University in Prague and teach English. Congressionally funded and established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000, the Gilman Scholarship Program helps U.S. undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide.
In addition to the Gilman International Scholarship Crocker has received the Gilman-McCain Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State, as well as the Marching Pride Scholarship, Jack and Hilda Dunlap Memorial Scholarship, and Medallion Scholarship.