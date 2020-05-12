Braeden Cooper – a Derby High School grad who plays football at Harding University – was recently named to the Great American Conference Academic All-Conference team. To be recognized on the Academic All-Conference team, student athletes must reach sophomoric athletic and academic standing and complete at least one full academic year at their nominating school. Their GPA must also be at least a 3.3.
DHS grad makes Academic All-Conference team
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
