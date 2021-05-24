KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Austin Lusk, DO, was one of 234 medical students who received the doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) degree from Kansas City University in Kansas City during a commencement ceremony on May 8.
He was also one of 30 KCU graduates who earned a concurrent master of business administration in healthcare leadership from Rockhurst University Helzberg School of Management during the same ceremony.
Dr. Lusk is the son of Ronda and Garry Lusk, graduated from Derby High School and earned Nutrition and Kinesiology degrees from Kansas State University.
Dr. Lusk will complete postdoctoral training in General Surgery at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass.