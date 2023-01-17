An ACL tear is every athlete's worst nightmare. From the extensive road of recovery to the realization of missing out on games, a major injury can affect an athlete both mentally and physically. Madi Jenkins bounced back from the injury and the outcome has paid dividends, not only for herself but the athletes she coaches. On Jan. 10, Jenkins was honored with the Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness award at the Derby Recreation Commission monthly board meeting.
Jenkins was a year-round athlete growing up, playing any sport under the sun. Softball was her passion for most of her life but she got heavily involved with competitive cheer in high school. In her junior year of high school, she tore her ACL at a national cheering competition which sidelined her for an extensive period of time.
During the recovery process, Jenkins waited impatiently to get back into the gym. Once she was released to resume activities, she knew she needed to strengthen her legs to help to rebuild the muscles around the healing ligament. She started going to the lifting program for Derby football, which is where she fell in love with powerlifting and has competed in it for the last six years.
It was through that experience that Jenkins found her true strength and passion. She might look small in stature, but she is capable of way more than you might realize, and she loves proving people wrong.
“[My injury] has had more of a positive impact on me mentally than physically,” Jenkins said. “Today there are so many things that are centered around body image. I was shorter growing up, so I was always seen as weak. I was able to turn over my mindset from the way I looked to my strength. Over time, I realized that I was capable of more than the expectations that I set on myself.”
Today, the DHS class of 2016 alum and Derby North Middle School PE teacher is helping high school athletes discover their full potential as the coach of the Derby powerlifting club through the high school.
Jenkins is a certified personal trainer and started the powerlifting club last summer after a few years of coaching athletes on the side.
The powerlifting club is full of various athletes that compete in competitions throughout the year. Jenkins gets several Panther athletes from a wide array of sports, so the number fluctuates throughout the year.
She knows that a uniform method of training won’t work for every athlete and works with the athlete to build a training plan for the best results.
Jenkins has seen a lot of athletes come in not knowing how to strengthen their mindset, and her main goal is to help them see that anything is possible.
“A lot of them come to me with a lot of self-doubts,” Jenkins said. “My number one goal for them is to help them be more confident in themselves and make them realize that they can achieve their goals. Just making things that seem impossible possible, and that goes beyond powerlifting.
When Jenkins was told that she was receiving the award, she was shocked because she didn’t think she deserved it. Jenkins said that she is honored to receive the award and wants to live up to the high standard of the award.
She was nominated by her athletes for the award, and she credited them for helping her become the coach she had become.
"My athletes are the reason that I am the coach I am today,” Jenkins said. "My mindset is the way it is because of them, and they had to pick me up. That is hard for coaches to admit sometimes, but I couldn’t have done it without them."