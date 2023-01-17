Jenkins Wellness Award

Madi Jenkins (left) receives the inspirational wellness award from Trina Bauer. Jenkins was nominated by her athletes she coaches. 

 COURTESY/DERBY RECREATION COMMISSION

An ACL tear is every athlete's worst nightmare. From the extensive road of recovery to the realization of missing out on games, a major injury can affect an athlete both mentally and physically. Madi Jenkins bounced back from the injury and the outcome has paid dividends, not only for herself but the athletes she coaches. On Jan. 10, Jenkins was honored with the Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness award at the Derby Recreation Commission monthly board meeting. 

Jenkins was a year-round athlete growing up, playing any sport under the sun. Softball was her passion for most of her life but she got heavily involved with competitive cheer in high school. In her junior year of high school, she tore her ACL at a national cheering competition which sidelined her for an extensive period of time.

0
0
0
0
0