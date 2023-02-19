Sarah Kephart is passionate about art. She wants to help others achieve their goals in the art world, especially those who might be overlooked in those endeavors.
Kephart has followed her dream of guiding budding artists at Envision, a Wichita nonprofit that helps those with vision impairments.
“It’s been amazing,” said Kephart, a 1996 Derby High School graduate who went on to earn two college art degrees. “Everyone has unique ways to approach their creativity.”
Kephart stressed that in her thinking, “everyone has a story to tell,” and it doesn’t matter whether they’re sighted or not.
It’s also about taking a chance with something different, said Kephart, Envision’s Arts Program Manager.
Art aficionados can experience the results themselves by taking in the organization’s year-old gallery at 801 E. Douglas, Suite 106 in Wichita.
Entering into the 2,300-square-foot galley, sighted visitors will notice a number of differences from a traditional art space, such as white tape on the floor to help those with canes navigate the space.
There is a large font book of artwork descriptions, braille cards and scannable QR codes. It also has a room for art projects to be undertaken.
A majority of proceeds from artwork purchased (70%) directly supports the artists as well, while the rest funds artistic endeavors for the program.
Kephart also has reached out to other local groups with disabled clients, such as Heartspring, Starkey and the Looking Glass, to incorporate them into her push to promote art from people in all areas of life who may have challenges other than limited sight, such as mobility restrictions.
Kephart also recently received some welcomed recognition and funding for her work with a $2,500 grant from the Derby Community Foundation and the Garinger Agency Fund.
She also has brought in work from well-regarded artists who have visual impairments, such as John Bramblitt of Texas, noted for his colorful paintings. He uses textured paints to “feel his way around the canvas,” and has sold his works around the world.
The question is often raised as to how the blind and those with low vision create art. One of many techniques are what are called “raised line drawings,” which can help them paint by using thin wires to create shapes.
Others, such as Bramblitt, create pieces with thick layers of paint, which people with low vision can feel.
DHS teacher had a major influence
This job is a natural fit for Kephart, as since her high school days, Kephart has been interested in art, especially sculpture, and her talent for it was influenced greatly by Richard Dolloff, a longtime DHS art teacher who recently passed away.
She called Dolloff, “a teacher who truly believed in me and supported me in my efforts,” and was greatly saddened by his death.
Kephart has visited other ventures, such as the Creative Growth Art Center, which provides studios, gallery space and supplies to artists with disabilities, but that’s in Oakland, Calif., and there’s nothing like the Envision project in this area.
She also wants to promote the work of the Envision artists, and enter them into national competitions.
There are other art galleries in Wichita and the surrounding area, but Kephart said it can be a challenge to get them to exhibit the work of Envision’s clients; this is why she wanted to create a space just for them in order to help people “realize their potential through self-expression.”
The Envision Arts Gallery is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (though closed from noon to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday.