Envision Art Gallery

Pictured in the Envision Arts Gallery, DHS grad Sarah Kephart seeks to continue providing an artistic outlet for those with vision impairments and other disabilities.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Sarah Kephart is passionate about art. She wants to help others achieve their goals in the art world, especially those who might be overlooked in those endeavors.

Kephart has followed her dream of guiding budding artists at Envision, a Wichita nonprofit that helps those with vision impairments.

