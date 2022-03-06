Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And where there’s fire – especially massive amounts of it – anywhere in the western half of the United States, chances are former Derby Panther Nathan Melton could be called into work.
Melton has been working as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service since 2015, now in his eighth year with the Region I office based out of Missoula, Mont. While he has been stationed around Montana’s Helena National Forest throughout that duration, the nature of the job means he and his fellow crew members may be called in to help fight wildfires in the five states Region I comprises and beyond.
“Basically, we go to fires pretty much everywhere on the West Coast,” Melton said. “I think I’ve been to every state except for Nevada.”
In 2021, for example, Melton and his fellow Region I firefighters responded to fires in six different states – Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and California.
As part of his firefighting job, Melton may be called in to help with building hand lines (for fire containment), burnout operations (to eliminate potential fuel), using engines/pumps to suppress fires, directing helicopters to fly in additional gear/crews, etc.
Melton, a 2013 Derby High grad, admitted he started on his current career path with the idea of getting into volunteer firefighting and eventually joining Derby Fire and Rescue to assist with structure fires and other routine duties of a city department.
While taking fire science classes at Hutchinson Community College, though, one in particular changed his mindset and set him down the road to joining the U.S. Forest Service.
“Then, I took a class there – it was the wild land firefighting class – and we did a prescribed burn for spring break, and I really liked that so I applied pretty much everywhere across the country after that because I wanted to give that a try,” Melton said.
Eventually, Melton got his start in Townsend, Mont., before joining a hotshot crew out of Helena. Recently, Melton took a more permanent position based out of Lincoln, Mont., admitting he sees himself staying on this path for the long haul given the rewarding nature of helping fight forest fires.
“I just like the reward, the satisfaction, what you get out of helping people and doing meaningful work,” Melton said.
During his eight years with the U.S. Forest Service, Melton admitted the nature of the work has led to him getting called in to help with responses to some massive wildfires.
Given the seasonal nature of his last position, he was not called in to assist with the wildfires in the Boulder, Colo., area last winter – but he was among the crews helping fight fires around California’s Mount Shasta in summer 2021.
Additionally, Melton said his first-ever work call in California was in response to the Sonoma Complex Fires in Santa Rosa in 2017.
“When you start going to fires that are in the 100,000-acre range, and then there are structures involved, it’s definitely a lot more complex because there’s a lot more firefighters,” Melton said.
The Region I office will typically decide where Melton and his fellow firefighters are sent in support, depending on how much additional assistance is needed.
Getting his hooks in, Melton admitted he aims to stick with the U.S. Forest Service, shifting gears from his initial goals to join a city department. Looking to keep gaining experience and providing assistance where needed, he has found his home.
Melton said his work crew are also like his family, his “brothers and sisters” (following his friend and current boss to his current job), and he wants to continue working with like-minded individuals, “making a difference and helping people.”