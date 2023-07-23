It takes a dedicated person to stand right next to a 2,100-degree glass furnace during a hot, sultry afternoon, but that's just part of the commitment Eva Cummings has to her passion of glass blowing and forming.
The 2017 Derby High School graduate likens working with the material — especially with a partner — to another endeavor, this one a performance art.
"It's a dance with the glass," she said before a recent demonstration.
Her event was part of many activities at Family ArtVenture, a free four-hour summer celebration on July 22 at the Wichita Art Museum.
Cummings was at the event with her boyfriend, Ethan Hall, also a glass artist and whom she met at a glass-blowing class at City Arts in Wichita.
Cumming's mother paid for the class, and Eva recalled in jest that she was thinking: "Gosh mom, you've found me another expensive hobby."
But it turned out to be more than a hobby: it was a major new life direction for Cummings.
During the class, others kept commenting to Cummings what a natural talent she had for glass, and she took that observation to heart, enrolling in a glass-blowing program at Emporia State University, the only one of its type in the state and what Cummings called "the best in the Midwest."
Involved in 'research and discovery'
Because of changes at ESU, the program has been hallowed out, but Cummings got through just before that happened — and is glad she did.
Glass to Cummings is a long-term investment with a slow learning curve, so it's going to take time to get to the level she wants to be at. Currently, she and Hall are doing what she called a lot of "research and discovery," or finding what works – or doesn't, and, therefore, Cummings is not aggressively pushing glass sales.
"We would like to grow our artist endeavors, but it takes a long time," she said.
In the meantime, the multi-talented duo have other financial undertakings, including running a western Sumner County pig farm near Argonia.
Their 80-acre spread is home to sheep, goats, "a bunch of chickens," and seven dogs, including two friendly canines who were at the event with them.
The farm also is home to their own glass studio. They have a portable version of it, and at the museum event brought a 23-gallon, 100-pound propane tank to fuel the necessary orange-glowing furnace.
Cummings and Hall had a wide variety of well-used and sturdy tools neatly lined up on a couple of tables, which they used to shape their creations.
Cumming enjoys glass blowing with a partner and said she and Hall work well together.
"It's a team sport," she said. "You just develop this amazing comradery."
She also has extended her art work into ceramics, which she said is "a lot easier" to self teach than glass.
Multiple opportunities with glass work
But she continues to be amazed at the depth of glass blowing, bending and shaping and the way it can bend light and use color to make something totally unique.
"There are so many tones of color with glass," she said, "and there are so many opportunities with it."
Cummings is following in the footsteps of centuries of glass heritage, as the form has been around since the 1st Century, when it was developed in the Middle East. Its use exploded during the Middle Ages, and even more so in modern times, when glass manufacturing techniques were perfected. On the artistic side, glass creations have remained popular among collectors and gift-givers.
The daughter of John and Tracy Cummings of Derby, Cummings came to town in 2010 like many residents do: through a McConnell AFB connection. Her father retired from the service after 28 years and decided Derby was the place to stay, so the family has put down roots here.
"Derby's pretty comfortable," she said.
It's also been a place where she's developed connections, one of them being with her former teacher, Molly McFerson, who is the Director of Learning, Engagement and Partnerships at the Wichita Art Museum and who brought Cummings to it for the event.
McFerson, a DHS grad and former gifted facilitator at the school, called Cummings "awesome."