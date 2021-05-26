With the breakneck pace and volatility of the internet, these days it’s all about finding a way to stand out and get a foothold on social media.
Max Runyon, a lifelong Derby resident behind the viral “Literal Larry” account on Twitter (@ImLiteralLarry1), recently learned just how fruitful it can be to pull that off.
Runyon launched the parody account, based on a popular side character named Larry the Lobster in the iconic cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants,” at the end of December. The account’s shtick is that “Larry” takes everything literally.
One tweet reads:
“If someone ever says, ‘do you want me to give you my 2 cents?’ just say no. They never actually give you the money, they just keep talking.”
In just about three-and-a-half months, Runyon said the account managed to gain more than 100,000 followers. As of May 24, the account has about 110,200 followers.
“It was cool to come up with an idea that seems to resonate with people,” Runyon said.
After the success of Literal Larry, Runyon was offered a gig with 180, a creative agency based in New York City, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam that manages social media accounts for other organizations. Runyon has been working remotely for the company’s NYC headquarters for about a month, but he said he might be interested in moving once the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down a bit more.
“One aspect that they really liked about my Larry account was the sense of community that I was able to build, so they’ll look to me to help try to build that same sense of community with the brands they manage,” he said.
Throughout its viral run, the account has managed to get interactions from major brands like McDonald’s, Slim Jim, and even NBA franchises like the Portland Trail Blazers. Interacting with major brands has been key to growing the account, he said.
“When you don’t have any followers off the bat, you really have to do outbound marketing, which is reaching out to accounts that have a high volume of followers,” he said. “When they tweet, respond to their tweet to see if you can kind of latch yourself onto their high number of followers.”
Runyon, a 2012 Derby High School graduate, said his interest in marketing and electronic communication was sparked after taking a marketing class his senior year at DHS.
“We had some assignments to actually put pen to paper, and I felt like I did really well,” he said. “At that point of my life, I was still deciding what route I wanted to go for potentially pursuing a career, and that class really inspired me to go into marketing.”
Runyon graduated from Wichita State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communication. While at WSU, Runyon founded Marshallville – an area outside of Koch Arena where students would tailgate and gather before Shocker basketball games.
“That was really just an excellent opportunity and a first intro into marketing and seeing what it was like to promote your own organization,” he said.
Runyon helped lead Marshallville for about three years before doing a semester-long marketing internship at INTRUST Bank Arena. After graduation, Runyon worked most recently as a content strategist for a couple years at the Kansas Humane Society.
Reflecting on the success of his Literal Larry account, Runyon said he was happy that he has been able to develop and regularly engage with a community of fans.
“We have great conversations,” he said. “I always call them 110,000 of my closest friends ’cause we love to talk literal things on there.”