Derby High School freshman Sanaa Truett is one step closer to her dream of becoming a professional dancer after receiving an invitation to attend the Ailey School Summer Intensive Program hosted by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City.
Truett was chosen for the Junior Division Summer Intensive after auditioning in Dallas in February. The four-week program begins in late June and all classes are taught by a distinguished faculty member. Program curriculum includes ballet, Horton, Graham, Limón, jazz, contemporary, and West African styles of dance. Truett will stay in the Theater District, getting to experience what many call the “cultural center of the world.”
Sanaa is part of the Pantherettes dance team and high school track team at Derby High. When not participating in high school activities, she studies ballet and is part of the competition team at Midwest Dance Mechanix in Wichita.
Truett’s dance career began when she was 4 years old. She began dancing at Midwest Dance Mechanix when she was 8 years old so she could focus on technique and pursue more of a pre-professional program in the summer of 2017, according to Tanisha Truett, her mother. Sanaa joined their ballet company, En Avant, in 2019.
Sanaa has attended several summer intensives including the KC Ballet summer intensive, Tulsa Ballet summer intensive and Complexions summer intensive in Dallas.
“… she has been building up to this four-week summer intensive for years and [it] has been a goal of hers since she was younger,” said Tanisha.
Her experience this summer will advance Sanaa towards her goal of receiving a college degree in dance and dancing professionally.
Sanaa expressed her thanks to her dance teachers at Midwest Dance Mechanix for being supportive and teaching her to be her best in dance and life, and for being so supportive of her summer adventures.
Sanaa has set up a Venmo account for donations to help offset the cost of her trip this summer at @dancingSisters.