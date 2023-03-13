Dancer Truett

DHS freshman Sanaa Truett was chosen to participate in the Alvin Ailey School of Dance junior summer intensive in New York City this summer. 

Derby High School freshman Sanaa Truett is one step closer to her dream of becoming a professional dancer after receiving an invitation to attend the Ailey School Summer Intensive Program hosted by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City.

Truett was chosen for the Junior Division Summer Intensive after auditioning in Dallas in February. The four-week program begins in late June and all classes are taught by a distinguished faculty member. Program curriculum includes ballet, Horton, Graham, Limón, jazz, contemporary, and West African styles of dance. Truett will stay in the Theater District, getting to experience what many call the “cultural center of the world.”

