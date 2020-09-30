According to the latest release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, the Derby High School football team has been identified as an active COVID-19 cluster – one of 219 across the state and the only other active cluster in Sedgwick County outside of the Wichita Work Release program.
Derby football’s last onset date was Sept. 24, according to the KDHE report, with 14 positive COVID-19 cases identified within the past two weeks.
Currently, all football-related activities at the high school are suspended due to those positive case numbers. The DHS home football contest against Hutchinson scheduled for Oct. 2 has also been cancelled. Check derbyinformer.com for more updates.