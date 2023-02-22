Shultz Retirement 1

Shultz makes final preparations with one of his tech students for “Seussical.” It was both the first and last show he directed during his career at DHS.

After nearly three decades teaching at Derby High School, Theatre Department Chair Richard Shultz is set to take his final bow, so to speak – planning to officially retire at the end of the current school year.

“I joke that I came with the building. The building opened in January of 1994; they hired me in August,” Shultz said

DHS Theatre Department Chair Richard Shultz was presented with a Hawaiian shirt – for his pending retirement – ahead of the final production of “Seussical” on Feb. 18.
Shultz made an appearance on stage – in cutout form – during the curtain call of the Feb. 18 performance of "Seussical" – his final directorial effort at DHS. A reception was held with current and former students afterwards.
