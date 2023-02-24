A total of 11 Derby High School students recently competed and medaled at the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) regional competition. The goal of DECA is to prepare future leaders for successful careers in fields like marketing, hospitality, tourism, etc.
Students earning medals at the regional competition included Thu Le (Finance Exam, first; Accounting Applications, first), Abigail Kuhn (Restaurant and Food Service Management, first; Hospitality Exam, second), Erik Huter (Marketing Exam, first; Automotive Services Marketing, second), Esteban Macias (Business Management and Administration Exam, first), Christina Truong (Quickserve, first), Adrianna Dollarhide (Principles of Marketing, first), Andy Nguyen (Sports and Entertainment Marketing, second), Jayden Island (Human Resources Management, second), Dennis Dorrell (Quickserve, second), Rebecca Tang (Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, second) and Noah Yon (Food Marketing Series, second).