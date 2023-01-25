Derby High School was temporarily evacuated this afternoon due to the threat of a potential explosive device reported on the premises. Quick action from local law enforcement determined it was not an active threat and the building was eventually reopened.
At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, a student reported seeing a Snapchat image of another student in possession of a grenade at Derby High School. The device was immediately investigated and the student in possession reported the grenade pictured was not live.