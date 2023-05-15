“It’s here. The day you’ve worked for; the day you’ve waited for. Graduation day is here.”
Those were Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin’s opening remarks during the May 14 commencement ceremony, signaling a momentous occasion for the DHS class of ’23.
After a long and winding road – even just to get into Koch Arena on the Wichita State campus for the graduation celebration – this year’s class of seniors got to celebrate a milestone in receiving their high school diplomas.
For many, the road to graduation varied – something Hamblin noted should be celebrated, with those paths to continue diverging beyond high school.
“Graduation shouldn’t be about just the academic elite,” Hamblin said. “You’re all in green. You’re all going to graduate. You’re going to go on so many different paths.”
“Motivation does not only appear in terms of outstanding academics. Motivation can simply get a kid across the finish line,” Hamblin added.
While Hamblin did acknowledge the cream of the academic crop, he also recognized those who got a leg up on their post-graduate careers – earning associate’s degrees through Butler Community College’s Early College Academy.
Additionally, Hamblin highlighted those students who faced a number of challenges on the road to graduation – whether the loss of a parent, starting their DHS career behind the eight ball in terms of coursework or, in the case of Alayna Bohaty, facing a growing number of medical hurdles.
Bohaty’s athletic career at DHS was derailed by injuries quickly before being compounded with a cancer diagnosis. While her battle with cancer presented challenges for her to be physically present at DHS for stretches, she managed to finish as one of those “academic elites” Hamblin referenced.
“Your body may be weakened,” Hamblin said, “but man your spirit is strong; good job.”
Encapsulating the significance of the 2023 graduates’ achievements, Hamblin recalled one senior – Ramon Barrera – asking to bring his son on stage with him, but Hamblin noted he wanted Barrera to be able to fully embrace the momentous occasion.
“This is about you,” Hamblin said. “I want him to see what you accomplished.”
From numerous league and state titles to outstanding performances from students involved in the arts and more, Hamblin noted that each had a story and helped leave their mark on Derby High School.
Reaching the graduation milestone, the long and winding road does not end here, as Hamblin pointed out there will be plenty of tours, detours and obstacles as this year’s graduates continue to move forward. It’s advice he’s shared before and advice he noted continues to ring true that, “the road to success is seldom straight.”
As an alumni himself, after the diplomas were presented Hamblin congratulated the class of ’23 on a “fantastic job” and wished them well. While he reminded graduates that time goes fast, this milestone is one to be celebrated and one senior class president Chloe Enslinger alluded to as just the start before the turning of tassels.
“I’m so proud of each and everyone of you,” Enslinger said, “and I can’t wait to see what your future holds.”