2023 Graduation Ceremony

The 2023 DHS graduates toss their caps in the air at the end of the commencement ceremony – signaling the official end of their high school careers.

 JOEL CRAIG/INFORMER

“It’s here. The day you’ve worked for; the day you’ve waited for. Graduation day is here.”

Those were Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin’s opening remarks during the May 14 commencement ceremony, signaling a momentous occasion for the DHS class of ’23.

