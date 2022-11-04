State Representative candidate Misti Hobbs (D-Kan.) recently spoke to members of the Derby High School Civics club, which triggered questions of a potential election policy violation at both the district and state level.
Hobbs, currently running for the 82nd District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives, offered to speak to the DHS club and students and did so on Oct. 25.
“I asked them to share concerns they have about the future of our region, city and state,” Hobbs said. “We talked about standing up for one’s beliefs, and how critical youth energy and fresh perspectives are to their community’s future – regardless of party affiliation or partisanship.”
Following the presentation, Hobbs shared a video of her presentation on social media and posted a photo with DHS teacher and Civics club sponsor Emily Williams – holding a political sign – on the Vote Misti Hobbs Facebook page. The latter half, specifically, led to comments and questions of a potential violation of election policy.
Per Kansas Statute 25-4169a, public employees are prohibited from using government funds, time or equipment “to expressly advocate the nomination, election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate to state office or local office.” Any state violation would potentially be prosecuted by the Sedgwick County district attorney.
The Derby school district also has a policy in place regarding political activity in schools, nearly identical to the state statute, which dictates that staff members shall not use school time, property or equipment “for the purpose of furthering the interests of any political party, the campaign of any political candidate or the advocacy of any political issue.”
“We are aware of a candidate speaking to the DHS Civics club and administration is looking into it,” said USD 260 Director of Communications Katie Carlson.
A special meeting of the Derby school board was held on Nov. 2, with the primary agenda item being an executive session to discuss personnel matters for non-elected personnel. No action was taken in open session.
Hobbs’ opponent for the District 82 seat, Leah Howell (R-Kan.), was contacted by Williams the morning of Nov. 1 and invited to speak to the DHS Civics club on Nov. 7 or 8 – with personal leave on Williams’ part preventing an opportunity any earlier. Per the email, Howell was advised that being on school property during school hours, her presentation could not be related to her campaign.
Due to conflicts with her schedule around Nov. 8 – election day – Howell said she declined the speaking engagement, but both parties were open to another such opportunity at a later date.
Citing concerns over factual inaccuracies in the video her opponent shared about state representative “appointments,” Howell did ask that accurate information about the governmental process by passed on to members of the DHS Civics club.
“Kansas state representatives are either elected through the general election process or elected through a special election during a midterm cycle. They are never appointed,” Howell said. “I did explain this was in error and requested that the DHS students who attended and heard this false information be given the correct information about how our government factually works. With roll being taken in class, I thought this was an attainable solution. I was assured by Ms. Williams that the correct information would be provided to those students. I am very grateful to her and DHS for that.”