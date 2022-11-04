DHS Civics

A picture of District 82 candidate Misti Hobbs (D-Kan.) and DHS teacher Emily Williams – holding a political sign endorsing Hobbs – raised concerns recently of a potential election law violation.

State Representative candidate Misti Hobbs (D-Kan.) recently spoke to members of the Derby High School Civics club, which triggered questions of a potential election policy violation at both the district and state level. 

Hobbs, currently running for the 82nd District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives, offered to speak to the DHS club and students and did so on Oct. 25.

Video of Misti Hobbs' presentation to DHS Civics club.
