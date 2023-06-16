The Derby High cheer squad received several honors at the National Cheerleaders Association camp from June 6-9. The team won the top team chant and top team cheer. With the routines displayed at the camp, the team won a superior ribbon, the spirit award and spirit stick. The entire team received an all-American nomination, earning four all-American titles.
The Derby dance team also took home awards from the National Dance Alliance camp June 10-13, highlighted by an all-American selection for Grace Counts. Caitlyn Woods received an all-American nomination. The team was awarded a superior ribbon for all style routines and a superior rating for the camp routine. The team also received an excellent rating for the home routine and received the leaps and bounds award.