A special recognition was held for Derby High students in the biomedical sciences pathway on April 20 at the DHS auditorium.
Third- and fourth-year students were both highlighted, with the third-year students going through the traditional White Coat Ceremony and fourth-year students presenting their capstone projects at the event.
Students complete four courses through the biomedical sciences pathway including Principles of Biomedical Sciences, Human Body Systems, Medical Interventions and Biomedical Innovations.