The Derby High School marching band is currently fundraising to facilitate a trip to Disney World in March 2023, where the band has been invited to participate in the Disney Imagination Campus Marching Band Performances.
In order to help with costs, band members are participating in two performance-based fundraisers currently. Small ensembles of four to 10 students are available to book to play holiday music at private parties or events ($50/hour per musician). Additionally, small groups of four to six students can be hired to play at local business – with businesses asked to make a donation to the trip fund and allow ensembles to put out “tip jars.”