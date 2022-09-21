DHS alumna to share mental health journey

Derby High grad Julie Busler will share her story in a public speaking event to be held at First Presbyterian Church on Oct. 1.

 COURTESY

Former Derby resident and DHS ’01 graduate Julie (Wells) Busler will share her personal journey from a suicidal patient in a Turkish hospital to author and mental health speaker on Oct. 1 from 3-4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore. The event is free and open to the public.

Busler received her BFA in ballet from the University of Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Ryan.

0
0
0
0
0