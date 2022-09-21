DHS alumna to share mental health journey

Former Derby resident and DHS ’01 graduate Julie (Wells) Busler will share her personal journey from a suicidal patient in a Turkish hospital to author and mental health speaker on Oct. 1 from 3-4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore. The event is free and open to the public.
Busler received her BFA in ballet from the University of Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Ryan.
“I danced in a company for a while until God dramatically redirected my life,” Busler related. “We moved to a small town [in Oklahoma] where there wasn’t a ballet company. We were really painting the American dream – kids, boat, cars, he had a good job as an engineer.”
Yet they were feeling God calling them to a ministry.
“It was my dad’s death that really woke us up,” she said. “My mom died after my freshman year in college, so that was a devastating loss, and as a newlywed in my 20s my dad died from suicide. We were grieving these losses with hope in Christ and knew there were people in parts of the world who were living and dying without hope in Christ.”
In 2012, they sold and gave everything away and moved to Turkey with their three children – a fourth was born overseas.
“We went to several countries in our journey – Mexico, Canada, Germany – but primarily we were in Turkey. The goal was to plant a church, but that can be very difficult in a country that’s predominantly Muslim, so we lived our life there among people, loving those that God put in front of us and sharing Jesus whenever God gave us the opportunity,” Busler said.
It was there in 2018 that Busler’s life took a sharp turn.
“I’d been having suicidal thoughts for many years, and I didn’t know I could get help for those, so eventually I had a big breakdown. I’m overseas, I have children, there’s a lot of pressure in the ministry. I ended up hospitalized in a Turkish secular hospital and we moved home.”
As a Christian, Busler didn’t know how to reconcile her struggle with depression and PTSD with her faith.
“I was never taught how to grieve properly; I didn’t grow up in a home where we could go to counseling,” Busler said.
When confronted with the trauma of her parents’ deaths and other events, “all I knew to do was shut it down and pretend that everything was okay. I wasn’t trying to deceive people, I just didn’t know what else to do,” she explained.
Her book “Joyful Sorrow,” published in June, was the outgrowth of her journey.
“When I was finally getting [medical] help and therapy I went to the Bible with fresh eyes – I had to have scripture and Jesus to survive this,” Busler said.
Busler began journaling ‘’the lessons God was teaching me – I had no idea He would make those into a book. I was just trying to learn to survive with my story and eventually to thrive.”
“People can deal with loss and trauma, but when someone gets to a hopeless state, that’s when it gets very dangerous and life-threatening,” she said. “I have found hope in Christ, even when life is sort of unbearable at times, and there is help in counseling and medicine. Two things I like to highlight: hope and help.”