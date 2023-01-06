Derby Child Care

With a need for more child care workers and facilities (like Derby’s Kiddy Kollege Center, shown), the Derby school board recently approved the addition of a new pathway at DHS to help address that issue in the future.

 FILE

As part of its final meeting of 2022, the Derby Board of Education approved the addition of coursework to establish an Early Childhood pathway at Derby High School beginning in August 2023. 

Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, presented the request and noted the course would align with the Teaching as a Career pathway through the Career and Technical Education program. The new Foundations of Early Childhood Development course would be the only class needed to complete the Early Childhood pathway and offered to students in ninth through 12th grade over the course of a year.

