As part of its final meeting of 2022, the Derby Board of Education approved the addition of coursework to establish an Early Childhood pathway at Derby High School beginning in August 2023.
Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, presented the request and noted the course would align with the Teaching as a Career pathway through the Career and Technical Education program. The new Foundations of Early Childhood Development course would be the only class needed to complete the Early Childhood pathway and offered to students in ninth through 12th grade over the course of a year.
Foundations of Early Childhood Development will prepare students for careers in child care and/or further employment/education related to early childhood services (including teaching) including lessons in child growth and development, nutrition, recreation, planning and supervising learning activities; child abuse and neglect prevention, working with parents and the legal and administrative requirements of the field. Cost to add the course will be an $8,000 addition to the district budget.
Open to an anticipated 30 students per semester, a survey showed there is interest for such a course at Derby High. Additionally, current employment trends observed further motivated the request.
“The idea for the Early Childhood pathway came to us from Kansas State Department of Education and the needs reported for daycare workers and early childhood educators,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We are pushing for it now as part of our strategic plan pre-work to ensure we have early childhood courses to support expanded early childhood opportunities for students who are interested in that career field.”
According to the Child Care Aware publication’s 2021 Supply Demand Report, there are a diminishing number of licensed child care providers to meet potential demand. In Sedgwick County, current existing facilities can accommodate 12,649 children. The projected number potentially in need of care is 28, 504 children, meaning existing facilities are meeting 45% of community care needs.
Students will need both the coursework and a practicum experience to gain initial certification, with Putnam-Jackson noting the school district is working out multiple local opportunities for the latter.
“We hope to offer students with interests in early childhood education an entry point into the profession. We are hoping the entry practicum or job will help them gain meaningful career exploration that will help them grow into early childhood educators,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We are aware of local providers that could be partners in providing students with internship or job shadowing experiences and plan to explore them once the course is in place.”
The Early Childhood pathway will focus careers ranging from preschool teacher to child care center manager in a high-demand field, which is expected to grow as policies related to expanding quality early care access and kindergarten readiness are made.
Putnam-Jackson stated it is hard to know the specific effect the new pathway will have on students and future needs, but child care currently impacts the Kansas economy by close to $1 billion.