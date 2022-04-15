In support of the recently formed (and booming) Derby High School esports program, the school board approved the purchase of 24 gaming PCs for the extension of the DHS Athletics department at its April 11 meeting. The contract was authorized with TwoTrees Technologies of Wichita for a total cost of $43,728.
The devices will be able to be used competitively for esports while also serving as an enhancement for regular lab activities for all DHS students.
Esports provides another scholarship opportunity to DHS students – with $16 million in such scholarships awarded last year. Currently, esports is also being considered by the Kansas State High School Activities Association to become a state championship activity starting in the 2022-2023 school year.