At the June 13 Derby Board of Education meeting, school district Director of Operations Burke Jones outlined a design development plan and budget for the new high school administrative addition. The plan will consume part of the final $2 million left of the school bond money.
Jones said the initial cost estimate had been figured to be $1 million. But after the design plan was done by McCownGordon Construction, the price tag for the addition came in at $1,208,258. The increase was due to some square footage added to the project.
It was determined the additional space was needed for offices. Currently three or four student services personnel are sharing space in one office.
“Really what we are doing is freeing space in the existing building by constructing the addition to support student service workers that need that area,” Jones explained.
The drawings for the new addition are mostly finished but the formal bidding process has not been issued yet by McCownGordon. Jones said that at this point it is not a “hard bid.” Later in the meeting, Jones explained that historically on other bond projects, he hasn’t seen changes from the design development prices to the final guaranteed maximum price.
The project will consist of remodeling the current principal’s office and conference room across from it. Then an office between the two will be removed and a hall will extend south in the new addition.
“Essentially it is a hallway and a string of offices. There will be six offices plus a new principal’s office,” Jones said.
The school principal and assistant principals are expected to fill the bulk of those offices. The other offices are to be used by social workers to visit with students.
Some board members expressed concern that additional costs in the new addition would cut into $400,000 of bond money that was originally thought to be used for ceiling and lighting replacement at Derby High School. A lighting and ceiling replacement project at El Paso Elementary benefited from approximately $600,000 of the remaining $2 million of bond funds.
Jones said potentially the added costs for the high school addition could cut into the classroom lighting project that was also planned there.
“We will be doing less lighting. Now that we are here with this addition project, we’ll be able to see how much lighting we can get for our money,” Jones said.
Jones plans to secure a new estimate on lighting at the high school with less money. He is also expected to confirm the guaranteed maximum price for the administrative addition to bring back to the board at the next meeting.