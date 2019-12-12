At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Derby Board of Education reviewed a tentative design for the second phase of bond projects at Derby Hills Elementary School.
The project was broken into two phases to allow the district to approve part of the planned renovations at DHE and evaluate the school’s mechanical system for the second phase.
“At Derby Hills, we kind of got into that and we realized there needed to be some more time to really evaluate the mechanical system and what we were going to do there,” Operations Director Burke Jones said.
The second phase includes renovations to the cafeteria, kitchen, cafeteria restrooms and more. The first phase of bond projects at DHE included a new gym addition and site work. The two phases are under the same contract.
Darin Augustine, vice president of SJCF Architecture – the architecture firm behind the drawings – said one of the goals with the second phase at DHE is to improve the art and music rooms.
“What we’re doing is taking two classrooms, turning that into a new, nice-sized art room that will have lockable storage, an office area, and also a kiln area,” Augustine said. “With the remainder of that second classroom, we’ll have the new resource room that will be put in that area.”
The music room will get a new lockable storage room as well, along with an office space.
DHE’s existing gym will be turned into the new cafeteria as the school’s new gym addition is being built. Basketball goals will be left in the new cafeteria to allow two potential gyms in the event of indoor recess.
The renovations should help create a cafeteria space that is easier to navigate, Augustine said.
“[The current cafeteria] is pretty tiny, and that’s one of their biggest issues over there, cafeteria time – getting kids in and out,” Augustine said.
At the design development stage, McCownGordon Construction estimates the work at DHE will cost $2,446,024. The largest piece, HVAC renovations and replacements, is estimated to cost over $1 million.
Several alternate projects will be considered at the school if enough funding is available, including a project to remodel the school’s administrative offices.
“In the design development phase, the drawings aren’t as tight as when we go to bid, and pricing kind of relies more on trade partners and that kind of thing,” Jones said. “At the GMP (guaranteed maximum price) phase, we have really good drawings and it’s bid out competitively, so we expect to be able to get some of those alternates in there.”
The design was brought to the floor for a first read on Dec. 9 and will be voted on at the school board’s next meeting, Jan. 13. A GMP will also be brought to the board at that meeting.
If the design and GMP are approved at the Jan. 13 meeting, phase 2 construction is expected to be complete by August 2020.