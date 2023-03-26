SIA Preview 1

A ballon artist will be one of the element bringing the kid-centered focus of Spring Into Art into a merger with the city’s Third Thursday series this April.

 FILE

The annual art takeover at Madison Avenue Central Park will look a little different this spring. 

Following the warm reception to Derby’s Third Thursday events this past fall, the city decided to expand the series into the spring in 2023. For April, that means the traditional Spring Into Art will now be rolled in with Third Thursday and celebrated from 4 to 8 p.m. April 20.

SIA Preview 2

With Spring Into Art being blended into Third Thursday this year, featured vendors are looking forward to the new format as an opportunity to sell more art.
0
0
0
0
0