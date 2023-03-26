The annual art takeover at Madison Avenue Central Park will look a little different this spring.
Following the warm reception to Derby’s Third Thursday events this past fall, the city decided to expand the series into the spring in 2023. For April, that means the traditional Spring Into Art will now be rolled in with Third Thursday and celebrated from 4 to 8 p.m. April 20.
Marketing Specialist Jenay Wallace noted both city events have a number of similarities – featuring art for sale, food trucks, live music and more. What may stand out, Wallace said, is the focus that the Third Thursday format allows for the event.
“I think the biggest difference between this year’s Third Thursday/Spring Into Art and your typical Spring Into Art is we feature less artists,” Wallace said. “For Spring Into Art, we would feature 20 or more artists on the event lawn.”
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of positive feedback about having it this way. We surveyed some of our artists, a lot of them have participated in both Spring Into Art and now Third Thursday, and they sell more art – which is great,” she added. “There’s less competition and there’s more opportunity for them to be highlighted.”
Artists to be featured at the Spring Into Art Third Thursday event will include Keri Lacrone, Brooklyn White, Bill Fales and Ken Dulaney.
Shining a broader spotlight on fewer artists isn’t the only change. The kid-oriented activities of Spring Into Art will also migrate over to Third Thursday – part of the reason for the earlier start. Wallace noted organizers are trying to capture the after school crowd.
Kid-focused activities will include a face painter, balloon artist and crafts (with the help of Derby Public Library and Derby High School) in the Pavilion, while Wallace also said much of the entertainment skews to the younger demographic.
“This specific Third Thursday, since it’s combined with Spring Into Art, it is family focused,” Wallace said. “That’s really who we’re trying to reach with this kind of new format, but also similar format to Spring Into Art.”
Field Station: Dinosaurs, Music Theatre Wichita and Derby Children’s Theatre will all be part of the live performance schedule on April 20. For the adult crowd, singer/songwriter Savannah Chestnut will close out the musical performance portion of this year’s event.
With thousands regularly attending, Wallace noted the city is hoping to draw a similar crowd with Spring Into Art and Third Thursday merging into one.
On top of what will be going on at Madison Avenue Central Park, the most significant shift with the new Spring Into Art Third Thursday event will be the inclusion of community partners as additional stops. Derby Public Library will have an art display, Hubbard Arts Center will have a judged recycled art competition, the Derby Historical Museum will be hosting tours and First Man Brewery across the street with have something special in store as well.
Partnering with other local entities is something Wallace said allows for even more engagement with Derby citizens. Additionally, while the timing is coincidental, A Taste of Derby will be held April 20 as well – another potential pull factor for the event.
“A Taste of Derby is also that day, so I think a lot of people will be out and about anyway. It’s just one more thing for people to enjoy on a super fun day in Derby,” Wallace said. “I think people enjoy having so many options of things to do and really experience Derby as a whole in one day. It’s a pretty unique experience.”
“We hope this is something that the community can rally around, support and we can continue to put on these great, free events that encourage art and encourage so many great partnerships throughout our city.”