Premiering soon in Wichita, “The Contested Plains” follows the story of the German family’s westward crossing – filled with tragedy and violence – and serves as a stark reminder of the difficulties those who crossed the central plains faced while making the perilous journey.
Despite all that, Derby’s Olivia Prue shines a bright and endearing light on the story even as the character she plays faces an unimaginable challenge on the open plains. It will mark Prue’s film debut, opening at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 9.
“I'm so, so excited for this to come out. We've been working on it for such a long time with such a hard-working cast and crew,” Prue said. “I think they're all as excited as I am, but for this being my first film, I'm really excited to, I don't know, see everyone's reaction, but I can't help but be nervous at the same time.”
The film follows the plight of the German family, who travel from Georgia across the plains with the aim of settling in Colorado. Prue plays the daughter of John and Lydia German, Sophia.
“Getting into Sophia's character was a little bit more challenging being experienced in theater. I had a certain way to get into characters before, but I felt like this was so, so different,” Prue said. “I saw [Prue’s co-star, Nora Dooley Graham] constantly reading books, constantly doing research on set. She inspired me to really do the best that I could to really tell Sophia's story. Also, there are two books that I read about Sophia's story.”
In addition to the research Prue did to understand her character fully, she says that the cast also had the opportunity to talk to living members of the German family.
“We had some relatives of Sophia coming down [to the set] and shared lots of tears, lots of laughter. And I just sat there. We sat down, and really, I was trying to get the feel of Sophia from, you know, someone of her blood, just getting that feel because what she went through was traumatizing and incredibly scary. I've never been close to anything like that. So finding that relation to Sophia was definitely one of the most challenging things I've ever done, but with the help of everyone on set was a learning process for sure.”
Prue says that her background is mostly in traditional theater, and the process of filming “The Contested Plains” was like nothing she had experienced before.
“I was a little nervous,” Prue said. “It was a new environment … and I'm definitely more experienced in theater than film. So you know, every time I'm doing something on camera, it's still kind of shaky and rocky. I definitely feel more comfortable now, but I was incredibly nervous. I had no idea that the outcome was what it was going to be, so it was a huge shock for sure.”
Prue is in her sophomore year at Wichita East High School and says that she has been telling all her peers to come and see the film.
“I told all my friends about it. I will not be quiet about it. I talk about it almost every single day,” Prue said. “I'm constantly talking about it, trying to tell people because not only is it exciting that I get to be part of this project, but it's also exciting for us to have this opportunity to tell this story because this really has such a deep meaning. I think that people are going to cry and laugh, and I think people are going come out of that theater having a different mindset.”
As for the future, Prue says that she’s focused on the premiere for now but aims to stay in the industry.
“It's funny, you know, here I have a premiere coming out in less than a month while my auditions for my school play are tomorrow,” Prue said. “So it's really crazy. I'm still so young, but I have such great plans. I definitely loved the film experience. I definitely do want to continue being on camera and on film for various other things, but also continue in theater here around Kansas. When I get older, really just continuing my career in performing and telling people those stories and bringing everything to life for people's enjoyment is really what I want to do.”
“The Contested Plains” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Orpheum. Tickets are on sale for $25 and can be purchased online through wichitaorpheum.com.