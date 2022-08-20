Derby Actress

Derby’s Olivia Prue (right) stars as Sophia German, making her onscreen debut in “The Contested Plains,” which will premiere in Wichita on Sept. 9.

 COURTESY

Premiering soon in Wichita, “The Contested Plains” follows the story of the German family’s westward crossing – filled with tragedy and violence – and serves as a stark reminder of the difficulties those who crossed the central plains faced while making the perilous journey. 

Despite all that, Derby’s Olivia Prue shines a bright and endearing light on the story even as the character she plays faces an unimaginable challenge on the open plains. It will mark Prue’s film debut, opening at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 9. 

