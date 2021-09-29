There are no races for president or congress in Kansas this year, but Derby voters will still have a chance to impact local offices in the Nov. 2 general election.
In Derby, the most notable positions up for election this year are seats on the Derby Board of Education and Derby City Council.
Four seats are up for grabs in this year’s election for the Derby Board of Education.
One of those seats is available for a two-year, unexpired term – with Board President Andy Watkins and Board Vice President Robin Folkerts in the running.
That seat was left vacant when former board member Matt Hoag resigned in June 2020 prior to moving out of state. In July 2020, the board voted to appoint Folkerts to the seat until an election could be held.
Seven candidates are competing for a shot at one of the other three seats, which are available for full, four-year terms:
• Michael Blankenship
• Amy Bruso
• Dixie Chapman
• Jennifer Neel
• Robyn Pearman
• Claudia Peebler
• Dale Rotramel, Jr.
Alan Turner will also appear on ballots but has decided not to run.
Each of the top three highest vote-earners from that pool of candidates will win a seat. All of the candidates are newcomers, meaning there will be three new faces on the board come January, regardless of how the election turns out.
The board is currently operating with just six of its seven members, two more than needed for quorum, after board member Mark Tillison resigned in August. The board voted in September not to fill his seat with an appointment, considering the election was just two months away at that point.
For the Derby City Council, the governing body is split into four wards with two representatives each, with elections staggered to vote on one representative for each ward every two years (and the position of mayor voted on every four years).
Compared to 2019, the 2021 ballot will look a little different. While three candidates ran unopposed in the last cycle, that is the case for only one candidate (Tom Kiel, Ward 1) this year.
With Vaughn Nun stepping away from the council at the end of this year, his seat in Ward 2 is up for grabs. Elizabeth Stanton and Jessica Rhein will both be vying for that position.
Meanwhile, in Ward 3, Rick Coleman will challenge incumbent Andrew Swindle and Chris Unkel will challenge incumbent John McIntosh in Ward 4.
Top vote getters from each ward will serve four-year terms on the city council.
Registration for this year’s election is open until Oct. 12, with advance ballots being mailed on Oct. 13 and early voting beginning in the Sedgwick County Election Office on Oct. 18.
Polling sites in Derby this year will be located at Pleasantview Baptist Church (1335 N. Buckner), Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave.), Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) and South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road). For more information on the election or how to register, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.